'Democracy' Is Used To Conceal Tyranny

The Monopolistic State-Party
* It’s all a reflection of the Democrat party — which is totalitarian.
* They play to the marxists and extremists who are trying to destroy our country.
* It’s not an accident.
* They hate America.
* They have adapted the Quiet Revolution i.e. Long March strategy.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (30 March 2024)