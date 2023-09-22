BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Basketball Featuring: Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 09/22/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured Course:
The Blocker-Mover Approach to Motion Offense, A Masterclass
by Jim Boone. Book this course
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223

On today's show we have a high flying electrifying combo guard out of Texas that will certainly help your program rack up the "W's". And speaking of winning, get some winning motion offense tips from one of the most prolific coaches in the game. Enjoy!

Video Credits:

Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard
Jordan Blair
@jordanblair9286
https://www.youtube.com/@jordanblair9286

Jim Boone Basketball Coaches Clinic - Clip 2
Championship Productions
@ChampionshipProductions
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
powerbalancespeedstrengthbasketballvolleyballdunkagilityjump manualvertical leap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy