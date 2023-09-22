US Sports Basketball Featuring: Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured Course:
The Blocker-Mover Approach to Motion Offense, A Masterclass
by Jim Boone. Book this course
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223
On today's show we have a high flying electrifying combo guard out of Texas that will certainly help your program rack up the "W's". And speaking of winning, get some winning motion offense tips from one of the most prolific coaches in the game. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard
Jordan Blair
@jordanblair9286
https://www.youtube.com/@jordanblair9286
Jim Boone Basketball Coaches Clinic - Clip 2
Championship Productions
@ChampionshipProductions
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net