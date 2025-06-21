BrightLearn - Neurohacking: Protecting Our Mental Health, an interview with Dr. Michael Nehls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this BrightLearn podcast, Dr. Michael Nehls, author of “The Indoctrinated Brain,” discusses how neurohacking—through mRNA injections, media narratives and societal measures—disrupts neurogenesis, manipulates memory, and erodes critical thinking, leading to mass mental illness and programmable individuals, while offering solutions like lifestyle changes to restore cognitive resilience.
