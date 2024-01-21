COVID vaccines cause heart problems, neurological problems, blood clots, immune problems, McCullough

COVID Vaccines cause Four Types of Injuries, says Peter McCullough, MD.

1. Cardiovascular: heart inflammation, myocarditis, cardiac arrest.

2. Neurologic: All forms of stroke, Guillain–Barré syndrome, neuropathy.

3. ”Blood clotting like we've never seen in medicine before.” Blood clots that don't respond to typical blood thinners.

4. Immune system abnormalities: Suppressed immune systems, autoimmune disease, etc.

Credit to The Vigilant Fox who posted this video clip on X (Twitter) here:

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1739688152841773177

This speech was given in approximately Nov 2023 based on uploads of similar clips from the same event.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

