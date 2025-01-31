Get ideas; use AI; implement! Tunnel nuclear power. Elect the Hasbara AI! Mossad thanked Momika💀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those aspens might actually be maple trees... At least I didn't call blueberries "strawberries" like I did in the Swedish video. Yesterday I was sharper.
25 minutes video in English and Swedish. Articles, memes, and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/get-ideas-use-ai-implement
#AI #NuclearPower #Israel #Momika #politics