Maria Zeee & Dr. Peter McCullough: Heart & DNA Damage In Every COVID Injected

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Maria Zeee to discuss a recent study which may indicate every person who has received the COVID injection has heart damage. Dr. McCullough also addresses the DNA damage from the injections, as well as the danger of mRNA in food products and the need to ban the technology immediately.