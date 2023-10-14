© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police have fired tear gas at a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris. The moment of the spray was caught on video.
French police tried to disperse the demonstrators. After a series of harsh arrests, the gendarmes sprayed tear gas directly at the people.
People started coughing and choking. There were children nearby. Some people felt sick and sat on the ground.