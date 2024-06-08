❗️Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Chronicles - Highlights of the week June 01 - 07, 2024

❗️ Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week June 01 - 07, 2024

▪️The northern Gaza Strip remained relatively calm throughout the week. IDF occasionally launched artillery and air strikes on Palestinian-controlled areas.

▪️At the same time, Israeli forces launched a localized operation in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, where they advanced to the college grounds. Palestinian groups responded with mortar attacks on Israeli positions.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis again targeted Hamas-controlled localities. A series of strikes hit Nuseirat, where one of the dead was the head of the town.





▪️On Tuesday, IDF units launched an offensive toward Bureij. Near the outskirts of the camp, the Israelis conducted engineering operations to destroy Hamas infrastructure.

▪️Two days later, the IDF expanded its zone of operations to the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. In Nuseirat, IDF launched another headline-making strike on a school with refugees. Forty people were killed and over 70 wounded.

▪️In Rafah, Israeli troops occupied the entire Philadelphi Corridor and destroyed several Hamas tunnels that were discovered. The Palestinians responded with mortar attacks and sorties in the urban area.





▪️After completing part of the operations, the IDF advanced into the al-Barazil neighborhood, where they occupied some of the facilities. Hamas militants showed little activity in this area, retreating deep into the built-up areas.

▪️Another notable event in the southern enclave was a Palestinian sortie through a tunnel to the Kerem Shalom checkpoint. The exchange of fire killed three of the four attackers, as well as one IDF soldier.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar