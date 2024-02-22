MY DIGITAL DECAPITATION OF NORM FINKELSTEIN ON TV 🕍🪓 SHMUELY BOTEACH

Source: https://twitter.com/TruthShepherrd/status/1760038007745175919





Thumbnail: https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/my-digital-decapitation-of-norm-finkelstein-on-tv/





Excerpt:





Norman Finkelstein has a decent claim to be regarded as the foremost Jewish antisemite in America and one of the most repulsive human beings on earth. His 2000 Book, The Holocaust Industry, argued that the world Jewish community uses the murder of six million Jews to shake down governments like Germany and Switzerland for cash as well as to protect Israel from its repeated attempts at its genocide of the Palestinians.





Finkelstein believes that the principle reason for Israel’s existence is the murder of the entire Palestinian population. He first accused Israel of genocide in 1982 during the first Lebanon War. This would become a recurring theme, with him accusing Israel of attempted genocide in 2009, 2012, 2014, and now of course, after October 7th.





When I debated on Piers Morgan this week – a theme I shall return to and one which resulted in his much deserved digital decapitation – I told him that we Jews seem to really suck at genocide. Having been engaged in its attempt, according to Finkelstein, for last 40 years, the Palestinian population in the Gaza has grown by 1.5 million residents and Judea and Samaria by at least one million. When Bashar Al Assad attempted his genocide of Arabs fighting his regime, he was able to efficiently murder some 600,000 Arabs in just three years, using bombs, mustard gas, and biological agents.

Like sports and public relations, clearly, we Jews must add genocide to the list of things at which we truly suck.





Finkelstein had no response.





But something he did have a response to was the savage murder of 1,200 on October 7th. Within hours of the first reports of the barbaric atrocities,





Finkelstein actually penned these words: “It warms every fiber of my soul—the scenes of Gaza’s smiling children as their arrogant Jewish supremacist oppressors have, finally, been humbled. The stars above in heaven are looking kindly down. Glory, glory, hallelujah. The souls of Gaza go marching on!”





--





These are easily the most vile, grotesque, and monstrous words I have ever seen written by a Jew. Period.





--





The same is true of Finkelstein, an academic joke with no tenure who made his name saying that Jews use the Holocaust to get cash.





It’s fairly easy to provide. In 2016 Finkelstein gave an interview where he said, “One BDS leader told Democracy Now!, ‘Why debate Finkelstein? He’s not important. We should debate important people.’ I used to give 40 talks a year. Now I give maybe four. I know the number because of those 1099 slips I have to submit to my accountant. Three years ago, before the BDS thing exploded, I gave him 40 slips. Last year I gave him four.’”





Get it. Finkelstein makes money off his hatred of Jews and Israel. And as he became more irrelevant – after all, how many times can you accuse Israel of genocide before it become repetitive and tiresome and the media begins to roll its eyes – he had to up the ante by become ever more extreme in his hatred of Jews until… October 7th, where he actually sang “Glory Hallelujah” as the body of the Shani Louk, to whom I dedicated a Torah last week with her parents in attendance, was stripped naked and desecrated by hundreds of Hamas terrorists in Gaza City.





And that’s why we have to debate, digitally destroy, digitally decapitate, and digitally disembowel pathetic psychopaths like Norman Finkelstein and his ilk.





Because the one things we Jews have learned about our history is that THERE ISN’T A SINGLE LIE TOLD ABOUT THE JEWS THAT THE WORLD ISN’T PREPARED TO BELIEVE!





Two thousands years ago, the world said we murdered God.





Come again, the Jews though? Murdered God? How can you possibly kill God? God is omnipotent and all-powerful. God is infinite. We Jews couldn’t even defeat the Romans. How in hell did we kill God? No one, we concluded, is going to believe.





Yet, for two thousand years they murdered us for killing Jesus and billions of people believed it.





Then they came along and said, “You Jews are vampires. You drink Christian children’s blood. You mix it into your matzos.” We Jews thought? Blood?





Human sacrifice? For God’s sake. Our Torah doesn’t even allow us to eat an animal’s blood, let alone human. And were the first religion to ever outlaw human sacrifice which was common throughout the ancient world. Nobody will believe it.





Yet the blood libel exists until today!





Not finished yet, the world said, “You Jews caused the Black Death, the Bubonic Plague, claiming one third of the earth’s inhabitants, by poisoning all the wells.”





Our response: You’re kidding, right? We drink the same water as you. There aren’t’ enough Jews in the world to poison all the wells. What the hell are you talking about?





