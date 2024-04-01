BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Erdogan's Party Gets Trounced by Opposition; Massive Blow to Turkish President📍
90 views • 04/01/2024

JUST IN  |   Erdogan's Party Gets Trounced by Opposition in Local Elections; Massive Blow to Turkish President📍Istanbul, Turkey  


Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), celebrated victories tonight in the key cities of Istanbul and Ankara, dealing a massive blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party (AKP) in Sunday's local elections.


The results are a major setback for Erdogan's ambitions to regain control of these urban centers less than a year after securing his third term as president. Despite leading the campaign efforts in Istanbul, where he previously served as mayor, Erdogan's AKP suffered defeat as Ekrem Imamoglu, of the CHP, secured a second victory, garnering over 50% of the vote.


In Ankara, opposition mayor Mansur Yavas declared victory with a commanding lead, further solidifying the CHP's hold on key municipalities across the country. The opposition's success marks the first time in Erdogan's 21-year tenure that his party has been defeated nationwide.


Acknowledging the electoral setback, Erdogan addressed supporters in Ankara, framing the results as a "turning point." He pledged to analyze the voters' message and make necessary corrections in the coming years.

