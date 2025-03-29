BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democrats Feeds on Misery/Bill Carson Explains Ancient Technology
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 5 months ago

https://youtu.be/fdRoXJd0WBM?si=KonDCiUhs7m_9Xod


https://youtu.be/DAS_lxYRR4w?si=t2pCxHNIHSIne1LA


Legendary radio host Michael Savage joined The Alex Jones Show to deliver deep insight into why the Democratic Party death cult hates America so much and why its members are more than willing to destroy themselves to achieve their goal of collapsing the west:


Top Ancient History Researcher Billy Carson- Whose Predictions About Hidden Structures Under The Great Pyramid Of Giza Complex Have Been Proven True- Joins Alex Jones To Reveal More Secret & Lost Knowledge About Humanity's Past

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy