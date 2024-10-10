'Spliced'? 60 Minutes Under Fire For Deceptively Editing Kamala Harris Interview; Trump Demands Full Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS has come under fire for deceptively editing Kamala Harris' "60 Minutes" interview - replacing her word-salad answer from a pre-interview teaser with a completely different answer in the version that aired.
When asked by host Bill Whitaker why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't listening to the United States, Harris originally replied:
"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."
But in the version that aired, Harris' answer was: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."
Continued https://www.zerohedge.com/political/spliced-60-minutes-under-fire-deceptively-editing-kamala-harris-interview-trump-demands
