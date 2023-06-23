Warmonger Obama told CNN that it was only thanks to Him & Merkel that Ukraine (and USA threatening EU leaders) was able to Prepare for War with Russia - that USA initiated with the Maidan Coup

Warmonger Obama told CNN that it was only thanks to him and Merkel that Ukraine(and USA threatening EU leaders)was able to prepare for war with Russia for the so called “unprovoked aggression” that USA initiated with the Maidan Coup

Obama (approx.) statement

Well, you know, I think that the Ukraine of that time is not the Ukraine that we are talking about today. There is a reason why there was no armed invasion of Crimea. Because there were many Russian speakers in Crimea. And there was some sympathy for the notion that Russia represented his interests, while the Ukrainian parliament itself still had some Russian supporters, and politics inside Ukraine were more complex.

And part of what happened was that Merkel and I, to whom I pay a huge tribute, had to involve many other Europeans, kicking and yelling at them, in order to impose the sanctions that we imposed. And to prevent Putin from crossing the Donbass to another part of Ukraine.

So I think given the state of Ukraine at the time and the state of the European mindset, we held the line. And part of what happened over time was the emergence of a Ukrainian identity, the desire to fight against Russia, the opportunity to prepare militarily to withstand the pressure. They pumped up the muscles, which allowed them to defend themselves.