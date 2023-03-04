BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Attorney Drops Shocking Truth Bombs 💥💥💥
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
363 views • 03/04/2023

US Attorney Drops Shocking Truth Bombs 💥💥💥


Thomas Renz: "We have Incentivized the Murder of patients rather than Incentivize Treatment"

Here is Attorney Thomas Renz Esquire dropping truth bombs during his testimony to PA Legislature.

💰You go to hospital & you're forced to be tested for Covid = hospital gets paid more
💰Hospital admits you for Covid = hospital gets paid more
💰 Hospital gives you Remdesevir = hospital gets paid more
💰 Hospital puts you on a ventilator = hospital gets paid more
💰 Hospital classifies your death as Covid = hospital gets paid more

Hospitals were paid more for admitting Covid patients & putting them on Remdesivir and ventilators.
They even got paid more for every Covid death.

Why? So the MSM could weaponize fear to get more people vaccinated.
This isn't a conspiracy theory. Those people were played!

Keywords
usattorneytruth bombsdrops shocking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy