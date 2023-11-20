Creating a Psychologically Safe and Thriving Work and Home Environment - Dr. Bill Howatt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are genetically predisposed and designed to have relationships, says Dr. Bill Howatt. Bill is the founder and President of Howatt Human Resources, with decades of experience in advising clients on how to create psychologically safe, inclusive, and thriving cultures at home and in the workplace. Bill defines the two types of loneliness (perceived and objective) and dives into the differences between mental capacity and mental health. He explains that mental health literacy is quite low in America and Canada and speaks to the failure of modern society that leaves citizens hanging when learning how to self-regulate and cultivate critical self-esteem emotionally.
TAKEAWAYS
There are two mindsets of employees: those who come for their paycheck and those who come for their purpose
Psychological safety means that a workplace allows employees to express themselves without fear of retaliation
It’s important to spend time teaching people to become collectively psychologically safe
Check out Bill’s book, The Cure of Loneliness: How to Feel Connected and Escape Isolation
