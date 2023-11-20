BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Creating a Psychologically Safe and Thriving Work and Home Environment - Dr. Bill Howatt
We are genetically predisposed and designed to have relationships, says Dr. Bill Howatt. Bill is the founder and President of Howatt Human Resources, with decades of experience in advising clients on how to create psychologically safe, inclusive, and thriving cultures at home and in the workplace. Bill defines the two types of loneliness (perceived and objective) and dives into the differences between mental capacity and mental health. He explains that mental health literacy is quite low in America and Canada and speaks to the failure of modern society that leaves citizens hanging when learning how to self-regulate and cultivate critical self-esteem emotionally.



TAKEAWAYS


There are two mindsets of employees: those who come for their paycheck and those who come for their purpose


Psychological safety means that a workplace allows employees to express themselves without fear of retaliation


It’s important to spend time teaching people to become collectively psychologically safe


Check out Bill’s book, The Cure of Loneliness: How to Feel Connected and Escape Isolation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

The Cure for Loneliness book: https://amzn.to/40KgvnL


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. BILL HOWATT

Website: https://billhowatt.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/howatthr/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile: (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

environmentamericacanadamental healthisolationlonelinesspsychologyself esteemlonelytina griffincounter culture mom showdr bill howatt
