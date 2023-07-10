"CONFUSION WILL ARISE AS A TSUNAMI" - (SNIPPET)

#GAY #USA #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: www.the-masters-voice.com





Today's word: GOD CREATED THEM MALE AND FEMALE, IN HIS OWN IMAGE. You can't improve an original. An original male is unique, an original female is hand-made. We are God's handiwork, His design, perfectly made to interact with Him in spiritual reality and a natural environment that cannot be changed. "Gender identity", "Gender Politics", "Gender Fluid"- these are recent concepts created to cause confusion and make people wander from the truth. THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES TO EVIL CHOICES, when you allow pride to dictate your direction you will crash into a wall and be broken. Hear the message without your emotions- "WHAT WILL YOU GIVE IN EXCHANGE FOR YOUR SOUL?" Until you return to Eden where man is man & woman and woman, Satan will remain a predator in your life. This is the prophetic message of the Lord Jesus Christ: "Repent, and God will receive you."





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





TIKTOK: @MASTERSVOICEPROPHECYBLOG

INSTAGRAM: @THEMASTERSVOICEPROPHECYBLOG

FACEBOOK: SEARCH "THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG"





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450





man woman creation garden Eden origins Genesis obedience Word of God Jesus Yeshua holiness sanctification life Cross Yah Holy Spirit repent repentance holiness sinfulness sin righteousness fear of God righteous homosexuality gay straight lesbian trans transgender society moral fabric morality gender politics ideology soul lost trade doctors butchers death gender affirming hospital hormone therapy regret sorrow painful choices children transition ally culture politics talking points detransition political temptation confusion





----------------------------------------------------------------------

This video was prepared by a subscriber of only 18 years old, Nkosithani S. in South Africa. I thank you for this excellent effort, it touched me and is making an impact on all who have seen it. The original video for this is a prophecy from Sept. 20, 2018- Stay True To Your Assigned Gender: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUdyGtEc9uE

AN ENTIRE GENERATION IS BEING LOST RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES. How much more proof of satan's evil is needed before the Church finds its voice and starts speaking up where it should?



