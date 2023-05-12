CHARGING PFIZER EXECUTIVES WITH MURDER - A FORMER EMPLOYEE SPEAKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I think like most people do that everybody who works for Pfizer should be in jail for murder. We have two very hard-working American women coming on the show tonight to explain why they need to be in jail and what we can all do to help them in their quest.
This is a very special show and I am grateful for it!
www.KevinJJohnston.me