CHINA IS PAINTING MOUNTAINS AND FORESTS GREEN WITH OIL-BASED PAINT - I HAVE A CHALLENGE TO ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Yeah, they are painting mountains GREEN and covering them with cheap camo-nets to make the country look more appealing.
This painting is being done with OIL PAINT, which is horrible for the environment.
QUESTION: WHY, OH WHY are little white shits not protesting in #Beijing about the Communist Chinese Government's activities!
I think we all know why!
