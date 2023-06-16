BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WIFI Router Testing - MORE DANGEROUS Than 5g Towers - How To Shut It Off!
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
160 views • 06/16/2023

Read below, then learn more tips to get your life off grid and take your dominion back. Our dominion lies in the organic. @ https://theoffgridlifestyle.com

Learn some of the dangers of the wifi router as we testing the RF frequency emissions. And how to shut it off. These routers put out upward of 50x more RF and EMF than the 5g towers at ground level (for now, I have recently seen a phenomenon where the towers are switching from broadcasting RF signals to EMF which is quite alarming, as we know EMF is what can disable not carburetor cars.) The routers are much more of a problem. 

Most 5g towers hover at around 30-40mw/m2. The routers I have seen over 1,500mw/m2 which is the equivalent to a microwave oven running while opened. 

Keywords
radiationoff gridwifi dangers5g towerscory gray5g routersturn off wifirouter dangers
