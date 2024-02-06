Truck Dragged Dog, Trainer Helps Him Overcome Trauma l Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 4, 2024
Remember the dogs who were abused, and dragged by a truck? They were rescued and met a nice new family. However, due to the trauma of the past, they have a difficult time transporting by car. A trainer is here to help them.
