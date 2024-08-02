© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donetsk soldiers of the 110th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces defeated Ukrainian forces that were only maintaining a presence on the outskirts of Krasnogorovka and trying to take the exit from the town. The attack began with artillery and FPV drones on Ukrainian fortifications that were still entrenched in buildings and disabled them. Now Russian forces have liberated all key points that make up the town of Krasnogorovka, but Ukraine is silent about this major defeat.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
