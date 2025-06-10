© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin lays out Russia's civilizational doctrine: ‘Traditional moral values… are now at the foundation of our identity’
They form ‘a sovereign culture that resists any attempt to impose an external will on us’
Adding:
🔥EC (European Commission) PRESENTED 18TH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA
- it is proposed to lower the oil ceiling to $45
- sanctions against 22 more banks - disconnection from SWIFT
- sanctions against the Russian energy sector
- expansion of sanctions against the shadow fleet - blacklist another 77 tankers
- a ban on EU countries purchasing oil products from Russian raw materials
- ban on the use of Nord Streams 1 and 2
Sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry were not included in the 18th package.