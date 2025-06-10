Russia's civilizational doctrine ‘Traditional moral values… are now at the foundation of our identity’ - part 2

Putin lays out Russia's civilizational doctrine: ‘Traditional moral values… are now at the foundation of our identity’

They form ‘a sovereign culture that resists any attempt to impose an external will on us’

Adding:

🔥EC (European Commission) PRESENTED 18TH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

- it is proposed to lower the oil ceiling to $45





- sanctions against 22 more banks - disconnection from SWIFT





- sanctions against the Russian energy sector

- expansion of sanctions against the shadow fleet - blacklist another 77 tankers

- a ban on EU countries purchasing oil products from Russian raw materials

- ban on the use of Nord Streams 1 and 2

Sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry were not included in the 18th package.