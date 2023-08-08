Our Foundation in Genesis - Ken Ham - (Part 1 of 2) - Freedom Alive® Ep65

Some people build their thinking on the wrong foundation of man’s word. But when we dive into God's Word for truth, we discover moral absolutes on which to build a biblical worldview. Ken Ham, founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis, gives more insight on that in this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive.® You will also get to peer inside the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, a life-size 510-foot-long Noah’s Ark, in Kentucky!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Originally premiered December 11, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org