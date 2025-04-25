Favi & The Dynamic Duo: Favi Teaches Feelings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎭 Favi Teaches Feelings is a fun and heartwarming children’s song video that helps kids understand emotions through costumes, role-play, and music! Follow Favi — a cheerful nanny with a magical costume chest — as she and the Dynamic Duo explore feelings like brave, silly, and proud using hats, faces, and play-acting.
Perfect for preschoolers and early learners, this engaging video encourages emotional expression, empathy, and self-awareness in a way kids will love to watch again and again.