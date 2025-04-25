Favi & The Dynamic Duo: Favi Teaches Feelings

🎭 Favi Teaches Feelings is a fun and heartwarming children’s song video that helps kids understand emotions through costumes, role-play, and music! Follow Favi — a cheerful nanny with a magical costume chest — as she and the Dynamic Duo explore feelings like brave, silly, and proud using hats, faces, and play-acting.

Perfect for preschoolers and early learners, this engaging video encourages emotional expression, empathy, and self-awareness in a way kids will love to watch again and again.