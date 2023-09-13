© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA INCORPORATED (The Act of 1871) & YOU ARE THEIR CHATTEL – BE ADVISED: THE SAME APPLIES TO EVERY OTHER SO CALLED “Country” AROUND THE WORLD. A GOLD STANDARD IS NOT NEEDED, FOR YOU ARE THEIR SECURITY
158 views • 09/13/2023
Know what you are, and stand your ground!!
🎥 Watch: CROWN (aka Corp. of London) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302
🎥 Watch: CROWN (aka Corp. of London) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302
https://rumble.com/v296b7e-crown-aka-corp.-of-london-holy-see-global-slavery-system-based-on-a-vatican.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31
🎥 Watch: Jordan Maxwell Explains Words in Maritime Admiralty law, Religion & Government Control, USA corporation
https://rumble.com/v2hrbw6-jordan-maxwell-explains-words-in-maritime-admiralty-law-religion-and-govern.html
🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! How the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled
https://rumble.com/v28kau4-an-introduction-to-the-occult-art-of-law-how-the-corporate-take-over-of-the.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31
🎥 Watch: It's an Illusion - John Harris (Full Length). ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Lawful Rebellion Conference British Constitution Group, Stoke-on-Trent, 24th January, 2009
https://rumble.com/v28mugc-its-an-illusion-john-harris-full-length.-lawful-rebellion-conference-britis.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31
🎥 Watch: David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”. Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law
https://rumble.com/v20lkhe-david-icke-common-law-is-the-real-law-of-the-land..html
🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement
https://rumble.com/v1qsgpy-understand-ucc-maritime-admiralty-law-and-liberate-yourself-from-commercial.html
🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone interviews Bibi Bacchus: HOW TO OWN “YOUR” STRAWMAN & LIBERATE YOURSELF FROM THIS CORPORATE GLOBALIST BANKERS SLAVERY SYSTEM
https://rumble.com/v1qlr4v-how-to-own-your-strawman-and-liberate-yourself-from-this-corporate-globalis.html
🎥 Watch: THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!
https://rumble.com/v1qbv83-the-legal-fiction-the-nature-of-the-cage-that-we-all-can-and-must-walk-away.html
🎥 Watch: THE UNITED STATES & THE WORLD ARE A CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD (BRITISH “CROWN”) OWNED & RUN SLAVE COLONY
https://rumble.com/v1qb1lz-the-united-states-and-the-world-are-a-corporate-rothschild-british-crown-ow.html
🎥 Watch: Pandemic is the New Eufemism for Financial Coup & the Radical Engineering of Global Governance
https://rumble.com/v1riphc-pandemic-is-the-new-eufemism-for-financial-coup-and-the-radical-engineering.html
🎥 Watch: Central Banks: The use of sovereign immunities and secrecy to engineer a global coup - Deliverance from Deceit 2022
https://rumble.com/v1snrj2-central-banks-the-use-of-sovereign-immunities-and-secrecy-to-engineer-a-glo.html
