X22 REPORT Ep. 3101a - The [CB] Economic Illusion Is Breaking Apart, Soon People Will See It All

The people are now seeing that the policies of the D's and the [DS] are destroying the blue states. People in CA are now moving out because of the economic factors. The politicians have been caught in insider trading. The people are now seeing through the economic illusion.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





