Government Gangsters Broke FISA | Kash Patel

Government Gangsters Broke FISA | RealAmericasVoice





Former federal prosecutor and former Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel says he supports the House Intelligence Committee’s bill to update and reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.





“There’s talk about this warrant requirement in the [House] Judiciary bill and just to boil it down and make it really simple—If you give a warrant requirement to a rouge FBI that you don’t enforce subpoenas against, it doesn’t matter. They will write the same bogus warrants like they did during Russiagate against any American citizen and have a judge rubber stamp it,” Patel says. “So that’s not a real fix. But the [House] Intel bill has some real fixes in it and we’re going there.”





