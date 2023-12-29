7 Top Remedies that Really Work

https://drericberg.com/



All of these remedies have multiple great potential uses—I’m only going to highlight the top uses for each. Here are seven powerful potential natural remedies. 1. High-quality sea salt • Helps improve weakness in the body (especially during fasting or exercise) • Lowers the sympathetic nervous system (the fight-or-flight stress response) 2. Apple cider vinegar (diluted in water) • Helps improve indigestion, acid reflux, heartburn, or GERD • Supports healthy blood sugar levels 3. Whole lemon (blended in water) • Reduces spider veins • Helps improve bleeding gums 4. High-quality extra virgin olive oil • Supports a healthy prostate • Lowers blood pressure • Supports healthy choelsterol • Protects the heart • Reduces inflammation 5. Baking soda • Reduces tartar • Helps improve heartburn with an ulcer or heartburn that doesn’t respond to ACV or betaine hydrochloride 6. Broccoli sprouts • Reduces H. pylori • Helps protect against cancer • Helps improve symptoms of autism 7. Garlic • Protects against pathogens • Helps improve infections • Lowers blood pressure • Thins the blood





