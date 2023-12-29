7 Top Remedies that Really Work

All of these remedies have multiple great potential uses—I’m only going to highlight the top uses for each. Here are seven powerful potential natural remedies. 1. High-quality sea salt • Helps improve weakness in the body (especially during fasting or exercise) • Lowers the sympathetic nervous system (the fight-or-flight stress response) 2. Apple cider vinegar (diluted in water) • Helps improve indigestion, acid reflux, heartburn, or GERD • Supports healthy blood sugar levels 3. Whole lemon (blended in water) • Reduces spider veins • Helps improve bleeding gums 4. High-quality extra virgin olive oil • Supports a healthy prostate • Lowers blood pressure • Supports healthy choelsterol • Protects the heart • Reduces inflammation 5. Baking soda • Reduces tartar • Helps improve heartburn with an ulcer or heartburn that doesn’t respond to ACV or betaine hydrochloride 6. Broccoli sprouts • Reduces H. pylori • Helps protect against cancer • Helps improve symptoms of autism 7. Garlic • Protects against pathogens • Helps improve infections • Lowers blood pressure • Thins the blood
