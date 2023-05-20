Dr Jim Meehan - The True Dangers of Child Vaccination & More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jim Meehan a long time Warrior for the protection of Children by stopping mandated vaccinations. Dr. Meehan explains that when more American Children die in the first year than any other developed country, we have to understand we have a National Tragedy, and we must stop it! The science is there! Children aren't just dying from abortions; they are being poisoned and altered through big pharma!
We also talk about What is a MRNA Injection? Is it a Vaccine or a gene altering therapy guised as a vaccine so the companies can't be sued because of the damaged caused by it. Long Haul Covid and Vaccine Adverse Events.
Mindset Health Solutions and Dr. Jim Meehan are ready to stand with you and help you reverse the poisons that have been forced on us! Please Watch and Share.
