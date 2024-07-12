Orban continues his Peace Mission by meeting Donald Trump.

After visiting with Ukraine, then in Russia with Putin, now to Trump.

Viktor Orban (Prime Minister of Hungary) continues his peace mission by meeting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Hungarian Prime Minister wrote about this on his social media page on X.

"Peace mission 5.0. It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!"

He also expressed confidence that the former U.S. president "is going to solve the problem," apparently referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also commented on the meeting on Truth Social. According to him, peace agreements must be reached as soon as possible, as "too many people have died in the fighting."

Adding on 12th:

Orban Snubbed: Hungary's EU Presidency Disrespected by Brussels Warhawks

Orban was not invited to the first plenary session of the new European Parliament term, despite Hungary currently holding the EU Council presidency.

Typically, the leader of a country beginning its six-month presidency in the council addresses the parliament. MEP Clara de Melo stated that Orban was not invited because "he does not respect the role and rules of how the European Union operates."

Officials in Budapest noted that supporters of war in Brussels are attacking Hungary's peaceful mission. They commented on the decision not to invite Orban to the European Parliament session.

Adding same day as video, 11th:

Butthurt Belt Temper Tantrum: Lithuania Refuses to Send Ministers to Hungary Following Orbán's Visit to Moscow

In response to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia, Lithuania will reduce its political representation at meetings in Hungary. President Gitanas Nausėda will decide on a potential visit to Budapest with other European Union leaders.

More after effects for Orban's peace mission:

