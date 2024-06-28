BASES2024 Sayed Noah Found Two secrets from The Great Pyramid

Syaed Noah gives a specially extended vital presentation, showing the key secrets, on how the sun disk moved, and is doing so now, 12,500 odd years later.

The viewer is asked to persevere as Sayed is Egyptian, and is doing his hardest to pronounce his english well enough for you to comprehend this vital information.

The original shorter livestream is removed to include this special studio version of his talk.

In simple terms the movement of the earth's crust is encoded in multiple Egyptian art and archeological objects and structures, to show this movement of the crust. Sayed explains this is due NOW.

