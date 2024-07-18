How Exoconsciousness Can Help After the Shots Fired at Trump - Part 1 of 3

At 8:30 we discussed the shooting at President Trump.

EXO consciousness with Rebecca Hardcastle Wright and Kevin Briggs.

• Brian Ruhe and Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discuss EXO consciousness and its community, with Rebecca sharing her expertise and experiences.

• Participants join the conversation, including Jenn, Yulian, Kevin Briggs, and Schecky, discussing various topics related to EXO consciousness and community building.

• Brian Ruhe introduces Rebecca Hardcastle Wright, a Phoenix-based futurist author coach and host of EXO consciousness humans, on a Zoom call with about 8 participants.

Using psychic abilities to connect with deceased loved ones and extraterrestrial beings.

• Kevin Briggs joined Rebecca Hardcastle Wright's Exo conscious community after being introduced by a deceased Edgar Mitchell.

• Kevin and Rebecca connected through telepathic communication, showing the power of human connection beyond the physical realm.

• Kevin Briggs and Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discuss personal information given to Kevin by Dr. Edward, including changes in Rebecca's life.

• Kevin believes the information from Dr. Edward helped start the Exoconscious community, providing a platform for growth and connection.

• EXO consciousness community meets weekly and monthly with various members.

UFO disclosure, mind control, and personal growth.

• Community platform to offer alternative perspective on UAP disclosure.

• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright discusses MK Ultra mind control programs and their impact on identity.

• Wright discusses TLC as a community of peace, starting with self-care.

UFO disclosure and politics, with focus on inner growth and EXO consciousness.

• Schecky discusses possible connection between UFO disclosure and 9/11 events.

• Wright discusses involvement in Exopolitics since early 2000s, contrasting with Sheehan and Greer's aggressive networking.

• Rebecca and Kevin discuss EXO conscious inform, a group response to events, on YouTube.

Consciousness, Exo conscious community, and its impact on society.

• Kevin Briggs describes himself as an Exoconscious human, sharing his individual knowledge and experiences with others in the Exoconscious community.

• Through the Exo conscious community, Kevin has evolved as a species, learning from higher conscious beings and raising collective consciousness.

• Community launches consciousness beacon on July 5, coinciding with remote viewers' prediction of energy entering Earth.

Extraterrestrial life and its potential impact on humanity.

• Wright discusses EXO consciousness and human influence on angel manifestations.

• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright emphasizes the importance of co-creation and peer-to-peer collaboration among fully embodied, extra-conscious humans.

• Jenn expresses excitement and nervousness about the potential for interdimensional communication and collaboration.

• Rebecca Hardcastle Wright shares tips for self-care during traumatic times (meditation, yoga, breathing apps)

• Community member Jenn agrees, citing feeling overwhelmed by media coverage (drowning in information)

Raising consciousness and intergalactic connections.

• Kevin Briggs shares his mission to facilitate the global reveal of Star Families ambassadors' presence.

• Jenn and Rebecca discuss reaching a tipping point in their efforts to prevent war in space.





