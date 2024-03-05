RETARDOCRACY - AN EXIT STRATEGY FROM GENOCIDE IN GAZA WAS NEVER IN THE CARDS (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
Mar 5, 2024
GLOBALISTS STILL CAN'T DANCE
Kamala Harris leaves broom closet - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13156107/kamala-harris-biden-leadership-ceasefire-gaza.html
Egypt Sells Out Palestinians for $10 Billion Loan Package
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/egypt-sells-out-palestinians-for-10-billion-loan-package/
The Cradle - https://thecradle.co/articles-id/23572
Turkey Postures - https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-turkey-removes-israel-from-export-target-list-1001468384
TURKEY/ISRAEL STINKY BED-FELLOWS - https://oec.world/en/profile/bilateral-country/tur/partner/isr
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca0qQsjz3EWS/