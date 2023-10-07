Glenn Beck





America is in a battle between good and evil and it’s time we do our part to heal this country. A few years ago, Glenn worked hard to set up an event called "Restoring the Covenant." But due to the pandemic, the event had to be called off. However, Glenn has felt a calling ever since to finish what was started. So now, Glenn takes to the airwaves to announce a new 40-day journey, calling on America — we the PEOPLE — to restore the covenant our Founders made with God. But what is a covenant? Why does Glenn believe this is the most important thing America can do right now? And what are we supposed to do? Glenn breaks it all down ...





