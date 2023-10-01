© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Sep 30, 2023
A message from our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria on July 29th, 2023
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...
#jesus #disease #apparition
Jesus Christ: A New Disease is Emerging for the Skin and Respiratory system, Pray my Children!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEse6O142y8