In 2024, as we reflect on the politicians, public servants, and public employees who have passed away, we are confronted with a legacy of betrayal. These figures, often labeled as political prostitutes, used their positions not for the betterment of society but for personal gain. They are remembered not for their contributions but for their corruption, having enriched themselves while making life increasingly worse for the American populace.

Through their short-sighted and dim-witted policies, these individuals are seen as criminals who placed their wealth and power above the nation's welfare. Their legacy is marked by deceit and manipulation, using their roles to continue criminal enterprises under the guise of public service. They exploited the system, acting as stooges for shadowy, self-serving agendas.

Their actions have left an indelible stain on America, with policies that favored the elite at the expense of the many, turning governance into a transactional affair where everything had its price. This betrayal extended from local governance to the federal level, eroding trust in democratic institutions and the very idea of public service.

The handling of the covid-19 crisis starkly illustrates this betrayal. Even if these public servants were not in office during the fake pandemic, they created a culture of corruption that allowed the covid deception to occur. They spread lies about the virus and the vaccine, misleading the public and particularly harming children with their deceit. By promoting unnecessary lockdowns, masking mandates, and experimental vaccines on children, they not only stripped away the joys of childhood but also inflicted lasting psychological and physical damage. Initially, every death was attributed to the virus, but post-vaccine, the blame shifted to the unvaccinated. However, it's now clear that those who pushed and took the vaccine, including many in these ranks, are remembered for dying from the very vaccine they endorsed. This deceit underscores a profound betrayal where they promoted a narrative that resulted in both physical and societal harm, all for political and financial gain, leaving an indelible stain on America's moral fabric.

These politicians, public servants, and employees are not remembered for any altruistic acts but for their part in what many view as a grand deception. Their legacy is one of selling out the country and its communities at every opportunity, particularly hurting the most innocent - children - with their covid lies. Their deaths do not wash away the damage they've caused; instead, they serve as a stark reminder of how public service can be corrupted by greed, deceit, and personal ambition, leaving an indelible stain on America that may never be cleansed.

