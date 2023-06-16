BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On Jun 14, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected the bail request for Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6 views • 06/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jsovfed2c

06/15/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: On Jun 14, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected the bail request for Miles Guo. This is the best gift the Biden administration gave to Xi Jinping in exchange for Blinken’s visit to China. Because days ago, the CCP’s foreign ministry spokesperson told a press conference that they were not aware of Blinken’s visit to China, but as soon as the US rejected Miles Guo’s bail request, they immediately announced the visit.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/15/2023 妮可参加韦恩·杜普里播客（Wayne Dupree Podcast）：6月14日，美国第二巡回法院拒绝了郭文贵先生的保释请求。这是拜登政府给予习近平最好的礼物，用来换取布林肯访华。因为，几天前，中共外交部发言人在记者会上说他们对布林肯访华并不知情。而就在美国拒绝了郭文贵先生的保释后，他们立即宣布布林肯即将访华。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
