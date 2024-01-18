Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Ramaswamy, the Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (Exhibit A)

Dr. David Martin Just Ended Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Campaign By Exposing His Company Roivant Sciences Connection To The COVID-19 Death Shots

Vivek's company Roivant Sciences made a $116 Million investment in Arbutus Biopharma & Acuitas Therapeutics Nanoparticle Delivery Systems in 2017.

"We have (had) a Republican candidate for President who is using for his campaign, money he made on his not so publicly disclosed interests in every shot that was delivered." - Dr. David Martin

STEVE'S TAKE: If this isn't what ended Ramaswamy's campaign, then what did? The timing is impeccable. Are we to believe he just happened to quit shortly after this interview got traction & that it's just a coincidence that he's now backing vaccine promoting Trump to boot?

Trump & Ramaswam(p)y, are two peas in a vaccine-promoting Deep State pod. I'll leave that right there. Do with it what you will. #TrustNoOne





Ramaswamy, the Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (Exhibit B)

In 2011, Ramaswamy Was Awarded a Post-Graduate Fellowship by the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, Which He Used to Attend Yale Law School

https://www.pdsoros.org/meet-the-fellows/vivek-ramaswamy

STEVES TAKE: Paul Soros is the older brother of George Soros. Whenever people get these type of awards, they are bought & paid for. They end up doing the bidding for these power brokers to work against the American people when it counts (i.e. during the election season).

Vivek is saying he is against all these banks selling ESGs but these are the same banks invested in his companies. Vivek Ramaswamy vocally opposes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in public, but behind the scenes his company Roivant's major institutional investors include Morgan Stanley, Viking Global, and BlackRock.

So, the very firms he criticizes by name, are among his companies largest stakeholders, owning over 500 million shares! Ramaswamy himself holds more than 80 million shares, making him an essential partner of these major ESG funds.

Candace Owens talks about how smart he is and has been idiotically telling her followers to just give him a chance. To do what? Undo everything Donald Trump had done to uproot the corruption in banking, government, and trade? Did you all forget his connections to the CCP and Hunter Biden and how he wanted to revive a CCP trade deal?

People don't seem to understand the gravity of this. What good, Godly, principled TRULY conservative American Patriot would want this guy anywhere near the Presidency or Vice President office if say Trump (who has turned globalist himself as of late) chooses him as VP?





Ramaswamy, the Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (Exhibit C)

Vivek Ramaswamy Has a China Problem — And a Hunter Biden Problem

As a presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy has portrayed himself as tough on China, promising to bar American companies from doing business there. But just a few years ago, Ramaswamy was doing business with high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party, including the same CCP-linked family that paid millions to Hunter Biden.

In other words, Ramaswamy went into business with one of the party’s top “princelings” — the son of the CCP’s propaganda chief and a onetime member of its senior-most leadership.

◄ Matthew 7:15 ► https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/7.htm

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/09/26/vivek-ramaswamy-china-business-ties-republican-primary/





