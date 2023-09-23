X22 Report Ep 3170b - [DS] Tries To Reverse Public Opinion, Evil Is Knocking, Will You Answer, Will You Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3170b - Sept. 22, 2023
[DS] Tries To Reverse Public Opinion, Evil Is Knocking, Will You Answer, Will You Fight
The [DS] knows they are in trouble, the people realize that there is a two tiered justice system. The [DS] is trying to reverse this by indicting one of their own, this has failed. Trump is showing the people the evil, it is knocking at the door, Trump wants to know if the people will answer and will fight. I do believe this is happening and it build as we get close to the 2024 election.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
