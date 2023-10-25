Near Earth Objects | John Cullen (TPC #1,366)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/I_Am_JohnCullen
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@IamJohnCullen
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ugfas-dr-tau-braun-and-john-cullen-hypothetically-speaking.html
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC