The Quality of Weapons the West is Supplying to Ukraine - Grenade Launcher Kills Instructor during Training
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
2
251 views • 03/27/2024

This video is about the quality of weapons the West is supplying to Ukraine.

A soldier undergoing training at a firing range cannot fire a hand-held grenade launcher. An instructor comes to his aid. 

At this time there is an acrimonious conversation between the military that this situation has already been repeated many times and, apparently, it is another defect. As the shot is fired, eyewitnesses jokingly shout, "Drone, drone, we're shooting with everything we've got"

The instructor tries to make a shot and dies.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
