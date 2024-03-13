BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sacrilege at St. Patrick’s in NYC is Only the Beginning
52 views • 03/13/2024

John-Henry Westen


March 12, 2024


The Sacrilege at St. Patrick’s in NYC is Only the Beginning!


The scandals pouring out of Rome have brought us the horror show in New York's Cathedral. What happens in Rome affects us all. No one can escape the consequences of Pope Francis’ actions. They reach us in America, Canada, Britain, Europe, and every place where men and women of goodwill seek to remain faithful to the Almighty God.


Keywords
catholicnew yorknycpope francisrometransscandalssacrilegejohn-henry westenst patricks
