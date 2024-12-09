BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis World Market and Investment
The pharmaceutical industry is a global sector dedicated to the research, development, production, and distribution of medications designed to improve health and treat diseases. It encompasses a wide range of activities, including:

  • Drug Discovery & Development: Identifying and developing new chemical compounds or biological agents with therapeutic potential.
  • Clinical Trials: Conducting rigorous testing to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of medications before they reach the market.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to strict regulations set by health authorities, such as the FDA (U.S.) or EMA (Europe), to ensure public safety.
  • Manufacturing & Distribution: Producing medications at scale and ensuring they reach patients in need through pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare providers.
