Kursk Direction: Liberation of DaryinoSituation as of 8:00 PM on November 24, 2024

In the Kursk Direction, Russian forces continue the operation to deoccupy the territories held by the AFU. The main battles are taking place on the border of the Sudzha and Korenevo districts, where the Russian Armed Forces are conducting massive assaults on Ukrainian positions.



🔻In the Sudzha District, Russian forces have concentrated their main efforts on liberating the village of Daryino. During several attacks, they were able to first drive the

AFU out of the eastern part of the village, and then capture one of the AFU unit commanders in the area of the farms during close combat.Today, it also became known that fighters from the 2nd Battalion of the 51st Regiment of the 106th Airborne Division have also cleared the territory of the farms and raised the flags of Russia and their unit there. During the battles for Daryino, a assault group of three paratroopers put to flight about 30 members of Ukrainian formations, which also contributed to the successful liberation of the settlement.



🔻At the same time, Russian forces are conducting attacks east of the village of Tolsty Lug. Despite the fact that no footage from the village has been received yet, it has been under the control of the Russian Armed Forces for some time now, which is confirmed by the attacks along the Korenevo - Sudzha highway towards Sverdlikovo.



▪️At the same time, the situation northeast of Martynivka has been clarified. Judging by the footage published online.

of the work of Russian UAV operators on Ukrainian positions, the Russian forces lost control of the Kruglik tract some time ago. Given the current weather conditions, the event took place relatively recently, when snow fell in the Kursk region.