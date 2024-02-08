What’s Going On With House GOP? Rep. Ralph Norman Gives The Latest Scoop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real Americas Voice | Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC) talks with John Fredericks about the Mayorkas impeachment vote and Senate Republicans selling out on the border deal.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Join us in chat on our 24/7 LIVE Rumble stream! https://rumble.com/user/RealAmericasVoice/live