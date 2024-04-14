More footage of Attacks on the Ramona Airbase - Israel

More footage of attacks on the Ramona airbase

I couldn't post this one last night, with no sound, this one has original sound.

More footage of attacks on the Ramona airbase. Here with sound. Several arrivals are visible + sounds of other arrivals behind the scenes. In total, Israeli media confirm 7 arrivals in Ramona alone. It was previously reported that Iran launched up to 20 ballistic missiles, in addition to drones and drones

American and Israeli media claim 200 missiles. It’s difficult to say how many missiles there actually were, given that Iran could launch a large number of decoys + some of the missiles had multiple warheads.

But if we talk about its symbolic goal, Iran has achieved it.

Who spent more - Iran on missiles and drones or Israel and the United States on air defense missiles is also a debatable question.





