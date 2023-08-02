Justin Trudeaus Wife Sophie Gregoire Publicly Breaks Off The Marriage With Him - Trudeau Got DUMPED!





He's a pervert and had to BRIBE and PAY OFF underage girls because of his sexual assaults on them.





He went to AGA KHAN'S Island to have a man-on-man orgy and ALL members of Parliament knew about it. The CBC would not cover the story....WHY?!?!?!?





His "wife" is tired of his antics, like HIGH TREASON, homosexual sex parties and his general stupidity.





What woman could possibly stand a man-child for a husband?





Well SOPHIE, cum and date me, I'll show you WONDERS in the sack that "he" is simply incapable of!





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 9 PM #NewYork Time - LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca





#justintrudeau #trudeau #Justin #SophieGregoire #ottawa #marriage #canada #yyc #yyz #breakup #seperation #divorce #fucktrudeau #trudeauthepdo #trudeaumustgo #eviltrudeau #liberal #liberalparty #liberalpartyofcanada #vancouver