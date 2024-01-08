The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Where There's Hope, There's Fire!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





God doesn't bring the trials and tribulations in our lives. He provides and has provided the victory over them through Jesus.





Yet Will I Hope in Him

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotionals and more with the free app:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3TSE2BE

Even when our situation is bleak, we can trust God.

Job 13:1-15

Satan came before the Lord and requested permission to unleash a series of tests on Job. The barrage of hardships was meant to crush the faithful believer’s soul and reveal he wasn’t the righteous person God claimed. After Job lost his possessions, family, and health, his friends came to comfort him. They didn’t know the real reason behind his suffering—but that didn’t stop the would-be comforters from assuming Job was receiving punishment he deserved. As the old saying goes, “With friends like that, who needs enemies?”





Music video credit:

P.K. Mitchell - Onward Christian Soldiers

Put P.K. Mitchell on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ArFz7n

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3vtC2Wt

P.K. Mitchell - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiWC-0dtE4mT-oNoM5R63nw





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net