Vax Injured: Cecilia doesn't want anyone to go through this...

This lady had 5 COVID injections. She can no longer speak, swallow or WALK. "She doesn't want this to happen to anyone" Her name is Cecilia she was recorded at Callaroy Beach. She's 52 years old and has developed headaches after the 5 COVID injections. It progressed into her inability to speak, swallow or walk.
