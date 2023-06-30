© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/28/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Zack Catsaros: It is the elected US officials in cahoots with the CCP that have made it richer and more powerful. America is truly at a crossroad as to how it’s going to decouple from Communist China.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/28/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】扎克·卡萨罗斯：是美国民选官员在过去二、三十年与中共的勾兑让中共更富有和强大。美国现在正处于与中共如何脱钩的十字路口！
